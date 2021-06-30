  1. Economy
Akbar Komijani appointed as new CBI Governor

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Akbar Komijani has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Iran.

The Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that according to the decision of the Cabinet, Akbar Komijani was appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran. 

On May 30, the cabinet of President Hassan Rouhani has approved the removal of Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati from his post over his absence from his post amid 2021 President elections campaigns.

The cabinet further replaced Hemmmati with Akbar Komijani, who previously served as the deputy CBI governor.

