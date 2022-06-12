Iran defeats Australia at men’s VNL 2022

The 16 best men’s volleyball national teams in the world are battling in the opening week of the Volleyball Nations League 2022 in Ottawa, Canada, and Brasilia, Brazil.

Iran, who had defeated China 3-1 in their opening match, played Australia early Sunday.

Iranian volleyball players achieved victory in this match, defeating Australia in straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-15).

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the fourth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The final round of this volleyball tournament will be held from July 20 to 24.

