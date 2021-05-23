Iran, UNICEF working to develop child-friendly cities

In this regard, Interior Ministry and Tehran’s UNICEF Office would work together in order to strengthen national efforts in the field of developing and implementing the National Initiative Child-Friendly Cities’ Program.

This renewal of cooperation will be implemented in the historic city of Isfahan as the first Child-Friendly City and other pilot cities within the framework of Child-Friendly Cities including Evez, Bandar Abbas, Tabriz, Tehran, Rasht, Semnan, Shiraz, Kerman, Gorgan, Mashhad, Hamedan, Yazd and other applicant cities.

This comprehensive national plan is followed by the implementation of child-based instructions for responding to the emergency conditions at the national and provincial levels as well as supporting the emergency response to the coronavirus, COVID-19, disease.

According to this report, this new joint cooperation will be continued by the end of 2022.

It should be noted that the Child-Friendly Cities’ cooperation agreement was signed and sealed between the former head of the Ministry of Interior for the Information Center and International Affairs and the UNICEF Office chief in Iran.

