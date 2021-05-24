Lifting sanctions not negotiating leverage but US legal duty

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif wrote, "Lifting Trump's sanctions, @SecBlinken, is a legal & moral obligation. NOT negotiating leverage."

"Didn’t work for Trump—won't work for you," he added.

"Release the Iranian people’s $Billions held hostage abroad due to US bullying," Zarif said, stressing, "Trump's legacy is past its expiration date. Drop it, @POTUS."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reiterated the US illegal demand against Iran, saying Tehran must abide by its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.

He claimed that the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it must to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.

"Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven't yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That's the test and we don't yet have an answer," Blinken told ABC News' This Week.

This claim is made while Iran has repeatedly stated that the United States is a party that left the agreement and must first lift all sanctions, and after the verification by Iran, Tehran will reverse its compensatory measures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said few days ago that continuing "illegal" anti-Iran sanctions by the Biden administration is not acceptable. Iran has also described the US sanctions as economic terrorism, calling on Washington to first remove all of them and then return to the deal.

