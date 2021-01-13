Facebook deletes 'Press TV' page

English-language TV channel Press TV announced on Tue. that Facebook has deleted the page of this news network without any warning or explanation.

Press TV page on Facebook was deleted without any prior notice as about 4 million people were following the network's content on Facebook.

Facebook recently deleted hundreds of account of users under the pretext of posting messages in support of the Iranian government.

Facebook, without providing sufficient documentation, claimed that Islamic Republic of Iran broadcasting (IRIB) has used hundreds of "fake accounts" since 2011 to influence voters in various countries, including Britain and the United States, and to post messages in support of Iranian government.

On the other hand, Facebook claims to support freedom of expression at the condition that it removes comments that are the subject of "denial or distortion" of the alleged "Holocaust" event.

In a statement, Facebook said the reason for the decision was "growing anti-Semitism around the world" and uninformed of the Holocaust, especially among young people.

This is while that many of these countries consider insults to Islam and Islamic sanctities as examples of "freedom of expression."

