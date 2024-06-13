  1. World
Hezbollah targets northern Israel with near 200 missiles

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – On Thursday for the second consecutive day, the Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah targetted Occupied Lands with a barrage of Missiles. Hebrew media reported that more than 200 rockets sparked 15 fires in northern Israel.

According to Israeli Media, more than 150 rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles were fired by Hezbollah during a 30-minute attack and targetted sites in occupied Golan Heights and Upper Galilee.

At least 15 spots were engulfed by fire after video and pictures went viral on social media that showed Israeli soldiers on the Lebanese border using a medieval trebuchet catapult to shoot fireballs into southern Lebanon.

It has been reported that the aim of the Israeli army is an arson attack to set fire to the Lebanese side of the border.

The Hezbollah waves of missiles, artilleries, and drones attack deep into Israel caused a nonstop alarm warning across northern Israel on Thursday.

Hezbollah announced that the focus of the attacks was 15 Israeli military sites in Galilee and Golan and attacked targets by launching 30 drones and 150 rockets.

Today Hezbollah attack came after Hezbollah fired more than 215 rockets and drones into northern Israel following the Zionist Army assassinating Hezbollah military commander Talib Sami Abdallah and three other high-ranking military commanders in a drone attack in southern Lebanon.

    • JEFF 04:59 - 2024/06/14
      Wish Hezbollah victorious as always.

