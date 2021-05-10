Zionists resort to boost Iron Dome in fear of Palestinians

The army of the Zionist Regime, resorted to upgrading the capabilities of the Iron Dome systems in the southern occupied lands in the fear of Palestinian Resistance rocket attacks.

In addition to the deployment of new Iron Dome systems, the number of Zionist militias in southern Palestine has also increased.

According to the Zionist media, this is due to the fear of rocket attacks on Zionist towns around Gaza.

This coincides with the fire in Zionist settlements around Gaza caused by incendiary balloons fired from the Gazan youth.

