TABRIZ, Jun. 02 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony was held in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province on Tue. on the occasion of 32nd demise anniversary founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and anniversary of martyrs of 15th of Khordad.

It should be noted this commemoration ceremony was held at Martyrs Resting Place of “Wadi Rahmat” of Tabriz by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines.