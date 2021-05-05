Turkey, Egypt to hold first political consultation in 8 years

Turkey and Egypt will hold political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers on 5-6 May in Cairo and will discuss steps towards normalising relations between the two countries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Political consultations between Turkey and Egypt, co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Sanad Loza, will take place on May 5-6 in Cairo. These preliminary talks will focus on the necessary steps that can lead to normalization of relations between the two countries on a bilateral basis and in the regional context”, the Turkish foreign ministry said, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the beginning of diplomatic contacts with Egypt. At the time a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the Turkish minister and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry congratulated each other on the Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid normalisation of bilateral relations.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated after the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 and the bloody clashes that followed. Then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan harshly condemned the actions of the Egyptian military against supporters of the ousted president.

Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors for consultations in August 2013, after which Cairo and Ankara expelled each other's envoys.

MAH/Sputnik