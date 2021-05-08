Brussels Short Film Festival to host 3 Iranian titles

Directed by Sonia Hadadi, ‘Exam’ narrates the story of a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of illicit drugs to a buyer, and she gets stuck in a cycle of strange occurrences.

The film has won the best film award in the international section of the 42nd Créteil International Women's Film Festival in France. It has also made it into the competition program of the 49th edition of the New Directors/New Films Festival in the US.

'Exam' has won the Best Film Script at the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival, Iran's major cinematic event dedicated to short films. The special jury award for best actress in a short film went to Sadaf Asgari for her role in 'Exam' in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Iranian short documentary ‘Asho’, directed by Jafar Najafi, is the story of a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

It has also taken part at the 12th Millennium Documentary Film Festival in Belgium and the 34th edition of the Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) in Switzerland.

Directed by Reza Nejati, 'The Driver' is about a teenage boy named Navid who is not interested in learning to drive, but his father wants to teach him anyway.

'The Driver' has won Golden Butterfly for Best Short Fiction Film at the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

The 24th Brussels Short Film Festival will take place from 28 August to 05 September 2021.

