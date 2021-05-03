Trump adm. called on UK, France to mediate talks with Iran

The retired Army Lt. General Keith Kellogg, former chief of staff for the National Security Council under President Trump has said that the previous US President Donald Trump would ask the French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mediate negotiations with Iran.

Keith Kellogg made the remarks to criticize former Secretary of State John Kerry after a leaked audio file in which Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks about John Kerry.

In the leaked audio file, Zarif claimed John Kerry had talked to him about the Zionist regime's attacks on positions in Syria.

The former US official said that the intelligence community was aware of John Kerry’s meetings and exchanges of information with Iran during the Trump administration, according to a podcast on the Internet.

Zarif's remarks sparked the Republican party's criticism of Kerry over what he called "the revelation of Israeli secrets," and now the Republican lawmakers are calling for Kerry's resignation from the Biden administration.

