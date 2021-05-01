China condemns Washington's 'coercive diplomacy'

The US embassy in Denmark threatening to cancel its subscription with a local newspaper if it used Chinese telecommunications equipment is an example of "coercive diplomacy," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday, according to the CGTN TV website

Wang called the news "just another example of the US putting 'coercive diplomacy' into practice," saying Washington "not only maliciously oppresses Chinese enterprises, but also forces other countries to obey its wills, and even demands media outlets of other countries to act under its instructions."

"No one deserves the title of 'coercive diplomacy' better than the US," he said. "While preaching about democracy and rules, the US coerces other countries into oppressing Chinese enterprises," he continued.

KI/PR