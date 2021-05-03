China’s new nuclear submarine can hit mainland US

The new nuclear submarine, showcased last week as part of the celebration to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Chinese navy, is armed with the JL-3, or Julang, submarine-launched ballistic missile, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a military source.

“The Type 094A is an upgraded version of Type 094 that overcame one of the key problems – noise – by improving hydrokinetic and turbulent systems, allowing it to carry the more powerful JL-3,” the source was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Before the upgrade, the submarine was capable of firing the inferior JL-2 that could only hit the northeast United States, the source said, noting that currently, it is able to cover the whole American continent.

The newspaper also reported, citing a military expert, that the new weapon would boost China’s ability to retaliate after a nuclear strike. The Asian country currently has six Type 094 and Type 094A submarines, with each able to carry 16 JL-3 missiles.

According to Forbes quoted by SCMP, before entering striking distance of the mainland US, the Type 094A subs would have to get past a cordon of US military bases in the Pacific exposing PLAN submarines to possible detection by US P-8 Poseidon patrol planes, surface warships, and other undersea surveillance equipment.

