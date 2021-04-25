  1. Politics
65 Taliban members killed in 4 Afghanistan's provinces

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that 65 Taliban members were killed and several others were wounded in clashes with government forces in 4 provinces in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement of Afghan Ministry of Defense, 65 Taliban members were killed and 13 others were wounded in Ghazni, Zabul, Maidan Wardag and Badghis provinces.

A number of Taliban members were killed and wounded in airstrikes and a number of others during clashes with army forces, the statement added.

As efforts to convene an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul continue, the level of clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban has risen sharply in recent weeks.

In a joint statement issued, Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday called on the Taliban to reaffirm its commitment to "achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan."

