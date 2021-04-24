178 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan in past 48h

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense in a statement on Saturday announced that 178 Taliban members were killed and more than 80 others wounded in the past 48 hours.

According to the ministry, these people were killed and wounded in clashes and counterattacks in Ghazni, Nangarhar, Paktia, Balkh, Herat, Ghor, Helmand, Kandahar and Maidan Wardag provinces.

Large quantities of ammunition and more than 280 mines were discovered and destroyed during this period, the statement added.

As efforts to convene an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul continue, the level of clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban has risen sharply in recent weeks.

In a joint statement issued, Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday called on the Taliban to reaffirm its commitment to "achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan."

ZZ/5196452