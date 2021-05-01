Reactions to Turkey's decision to build military base in Iraq

The Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament announced that it will hold an extraordinary meeting to review the statements of the Turkish Interior Minister, who said that Ankara intends to establish a military base in northern Iraq.

Badr al-Ziyadi, a member of the defense and security committee, said, "Turkey's advance on Iraqi soil is a clear violation of the country's sovereignty. The Parliamentary Security and Defense Commission will hold an extraordinary meeting to review the Turkish Interior Minister's remarks about the construction of a military base in northern Iraq and to ensure its accuracy."

Mohammed al-Baldawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee called the prime minister's silence over Turkey's decision to build a military base in northern Iraq "suspicious and surprising."

"Turkey's announcement of a military base in northern Iraq is a provocative step and a declaration of war," he said.

On Saturday, Ammar Ta’meh, head of the al-Nahj al-Watani faction, said Turkey's “expansionist plans” would threaten the relationship between the two countries and “bring harm and loss to everyone."

He also stressed that the existence of a unified Iraqi national position to help the government in maintaining the sovereignty of the country and ending the influence of foreigners is a necessity for maintaining the security and stability of Iraq.

The Turkish Interior Minister announced that the country will build a military base in northern Iraq.

Süleyman Soylu, the Turkish Interior Minister said that his country will build a military base in the Mitina region in northern Iraq.

Announcing the news, Soylu stressed the importance of the region for Turkey.

Last year, Turkish officials announced Ankara's decision to build three military bases in the Sinat-Haftanin areas of northern Iraq.

A Turkish official revealed in October 2020 that Ankara is planning to build more military bases to ensure its long-term presence in Iraq and to build new military bases.

The US magazine Foreign Policy quoted the official as saying in a report that Turkey has set up 10 military bases in Iraq and plans to build more bases to ensure the security of its borders.

