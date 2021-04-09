Iran to continue to support Syria firmly: Amir-Abdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with Syria’s ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub on Thursday.

Referring to the deep-rooted, friendly and fraternal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, Amir-Abdollahian said, Syria is at the forefront of the Resistance and Iran will stand by Syria with power."

He pointed to the unconstructive and interfering policy of the United States in the region and the world, saying that the US insistence on negotiating with the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a new phenomenon. "We negotiated with both Democrats and Republicans."

"White House rulers only change their masks, but openly breach covenant and betray," he added.

Stating that today, the United States is once again talking about direct negotiations with Iran, Amir-Abdollahian said, "The United States has only one way, and that is to take practical action to lift all sanctions. Biden must also clarify his role in the White House operation on the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called the visit of the parliamentary friendship groups and the specialized commissions of the two countries as an important factor to increase and strengthen the interactions between Iran and Syria and announced the visit of the Iranian-Syrian parliamentary friendship group to Damascus in the near future.

Referring to the signing of the 25-year strategic cooperation document between Tehran and Beijing, Shafiq Dayoub, for his part, said the Iran-China agreement is a major achievement that changed the balance of power.

He considered important the appropriate and effective position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the process of nuclear negotiations, saying that the US approach to Iran in the nuclear talks is important and instructive not only for the P4 + 1 countries but for all countries in the region and the world.

It is logical and honorable for Iran to take a position on the complete lifting of sanctions, he added.

Syrian ambassador appreciated the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the leadership, people and government of Syria. "The assistance of the government, people and Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran will forever remain in the historical memory of the Syrian people and we are proud of it."

ZZ/5184710