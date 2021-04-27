Pakistan planning to open 2 border crossings with Iran

Border crossings not only help to improve bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran but also boost tourism in the region, said the Pakistani Interior Minister, referring to Pakistan’s plan to open two new border crossings with Iran.

Zubaida Jalal, Minister For Defense Production of Pakistan had previously said that the necessary measures would be taken to provide assistance to the residents of the border areas in Balochistan, including the establishment of border markets.

He added that the central government has decided to establish border markets on the Pakistan-Iran border for promoting legal trading in these areas.

