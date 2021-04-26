  1. Sports
UAE's Al Wahda take Iran's Perspolis by surprise

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Al Wahda ended Iranian Persepolis' dream AFC Champions League unbeaten run in the 2021 AFC Champions League when the two met in Group E at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Monday evening.

Al Wahda FSCC ended Persepolis' unbeaten run in the 2021 AFC Champions League when the two met in Group E at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. 

The match ended with a 1-0 win for the Emirati side. 

The Iranian side had already qualified for the Round of 16 with 12 points in the bag while victory for Al Wahda has kept them within sight of going through.

Al Wahda suffered a 1-0 defeat when the two teams met on Matchday One and then were held 0-0 by India's FC Goa. The Abu Dhabi-based club, however, recovered nicely to edge Al Rayyan 3-2 before following up with a 1-0 win against the Qatar side in back-to-back ties, according to AFC website.

