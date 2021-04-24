  1. Politics
French Pres. repeats Islamophobic sentiments

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – "We will not give up in the fight against Islamic terrorism," the French president made the Islamophobic remarks in reaction to a knife attack on a police officer near Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted an Islamophobic message Friday evening.

"We will not give up in the fight against Islamic terrorism," he wrote in a Twitter message, referring to an attack on a female police officer in a city near Paris on Friday.

The stabbing took place at the secure entrance to the police station in the commuter town of Rambouillet at 14:20 (12:20 GMT), BBC reported.

Witnesses said the attacker had been seen walking around while on his mobile phone outside the police station and seized his chance to go in as the woman - an unarmed administrative officer - went through the security doors.

He reportedly lunged at the officer, stabbing her in the neck. Her colleagues then opened fire on him.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors said they took over the investigation because of the way the attack had unfolded, remarks made by the attacker, and the fact that he targeted a police official.

