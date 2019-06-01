  1. Iran
Leader condoles martyrdom of a local clergyman in Fars prov.

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered condolence for the martyrdom of a local cleric in Kazerun, Fars province.

In a Saturday message, Ayatollah Khamenei sympathized with the family of Mohammad Khorsand who was killed on Wednesday.

At early hours of Wednesday, as the Kazerun County’s Friday prayers leader was leaving a religious ceremony together with his wife, the attacker asked him for a selfie photo before stabbing him and running away. Khorsand later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The attacker was arrested on Wednesday at a park in the county, according to Colonel Kavous Mohammadi, the deputy for social affairs at Fars province’s police.

