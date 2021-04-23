Iran, ICC discuss Afghanistan, Palestine

Discussions were made during a meeting between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Piotr Hofmański, President of the International Criminal Court, on Friday in The Hague.

Baharvand also hoped that with a change of US attitude, the international community would see no sanctions against nations and international organizations.

The Iranian diplomat also held a meeting with Christophe Bernasconi, Secretary General of Hague Conference on Private International Law.

Referring to the latest developments regarding Iran’s joining the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille), Baharvand said that the document for joining the convention will soon be introduced after finalizing the convention’s guidelines and conducting necessary coordination with responsible organizations.

