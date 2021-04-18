Syria condemns US, NATO dispatching troops to Russian border

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Sunday that the US step of escalation comes as a reflection of US blatant intervention in the affairs of other countries, in addition to imposing coercive measures on them in an attempt to subjugate these countries to the US policies and to continue its hegemony on the world.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Republic rejects that US method at international relations, and expresses its full solidarity with friendly Russia and all procedures it takes to preserve its national security and protect peace and stability in the region and world in light of the threats that surround it as a result of the US reckless policies.

HJ/PR