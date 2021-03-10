Members' dispute with Turkey must be resolved within NATO

Despite recent tensions between Turkey and some European countries over naval activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), described Ankara as a key ally for the organization.

“I think that we need to understand that Turkey is an important ally. Because you can just look at the map and then you see that Turkey is extremely important,” said Stoltenberg at an online event with California-based Stanford University, Daily Sabah reported.

His remarks came in response to a question on whether Turkey should be expelled from NATO over the relationship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The NATO chief said it is not the first time that allies within the alliance have had their differences, adding, “But when there are differences and disagreements, at least NATO is a platform for allies to raise these differences and disagreements.”

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration, and Ankara’s decision to acquire the Russian S-400 air defense system is, according to Stoltenberg, among the concerning issues between Turkey and its NATO allies.

“I recognize that there are challenges, but I think the best thing is to address them as NATO allies inside NATO in an open way and have NATO as a platform for trying to find ways to reduce tensions and find positive steps in the right direction,” he concluded.

RHM/FNA13991220000340