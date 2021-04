According to the OPEC report, Iran’s oil production rose by 137,000 barrels per day to 2.304 million bpd in March, marking the highest crude production growth among the OPEC members.

Iran’s oil production had jumped by 62,000 and 35,000 barrels per day in January and February, respectively.

The country's heavy crude oil price also witnessed an increase in March from $60.66 to $64.30 per barrel.

