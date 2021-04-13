Iran to suspend comprehensive talks with EU due to sanctions

Iranian deputy foreign minister and his Slovakian counterpart Ingrid Brocková explored avenues of further mutual ties in an online meeting on Tue.

In this meeting, Abbas Araghchi criticized the recent decision of the European Union to add the names of a number of Iranian personalities to the blacklist of sanctions.

"In response, Iran suspends its comprehensive dialogue with the EU and cooperation in the areas of terrorism, narcotics, and refugees," he announced.

Araghchi and the Slovakian official discussed the latest regional and global developments and relations between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries in various political, economic, cultural, and academic fields.

While expressing satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries in recent years, they expressed their support for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

Araghchi described Iran's stance on the JCPOA and its readiness to revive the agreement after the other side returns to its full implementation.

The European Union on Monday added eight Iranian individuals and three entities to its sanctions list on the pretext of human rights violation.

The travel bans and asset freezes are the first time the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran on the pretext of human rights abuses since 2013.

