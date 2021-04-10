Delay in lifting sanctions in favor of Iran nuclear progress

Referring to the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA which was held in Vienna, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said, “What is happening in this regard is that the demands of the Islamic Republic are being raised with the P4 + 1, but not directly with the United States."

Two sessions on sanctions and technical committees have been established for these talks that they are scheduled to resume their work next Wednesday, Kamalvandi said, adding that the main committee active in the Vienna talks is the Sanctions Committee.

The important issue is the complete lifting of sanctions and verification by the Islamic Republic to make sure that the 1,600 sanctions imposed by Trump are lifted, he stressed.

He considered any delay in time in favor of Iran, saying, "We are moving forward in the nuclear field, and if nothing happens in the field of lifting sanctions, we will make great technical progress, and our situation will be better as time goes on."

"Today, materials are enriched and the number of our centrifuges is increasing and more machines will be installed and this means that as time goes on we will not be the losing side," he also added.

RHM/5185156