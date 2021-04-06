'We will witness expulsion of Americans from region'

"After the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and simultaneously with the outbreak of Coronavirus, the maximum pressure of the American terrorist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis of resistance was formed... Iran and the axis of resistance, however, achieved great achievements and victories in this field," he said.

Referring to the powerful advisory presence of Iran in Syria that has been upon the invitation of the Syrian government, the commander said: "The prime minister of the usurping Zionist regime last year officially announced that the end of 2020 should be the last year of Iran's presence in Syria and the pressure should be such that Iran no longer remains in Syria. But despite the pressures and threats, the axis of resistance is present in Syria with the same strength and even better quality, and they failed to achieve their goals."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he addressed the US efforts to remain in Iraq and said: "The enemies of Islam, especially the United States, wanted to stifle the voice of the nation in Iraq and break the resistance of the Iraqi people in order to stay there, but they did not succeed."

"The US President also announced in recent days that the United States is reducing its forces in the Middle East," Hejazi said, adding that in a measure for saving his face, Biden said that US has withdrawn a Patriot system from Saudi Arabia in order to downplay the actions of the nations of the region.

"This is the beginning of their expulsion from the region and the definite will of the nations after the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani," he said, "We will soon witness the expulsion of the Americans from the region."

HJ/5182570