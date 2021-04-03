"Al Shabaab" attacks two army airbases in Somalia

Al Shabaab terrorist group attacked two military bases belonging to the Somali National Army early on Saturday morning, Reuters reported.

Some local media also reported that two explosions took place at two army bases about 100 km southwest of Mogadishu, capital of Somalia.

According to the report, a third explosion also targeted a convoy of Somali army troops heading towards the bases.

Al-Shabaab is a terrorist group with al-Qaeda affiliates, and hundreds of people have been victimized by the terrorist operations of the Group.

There was no immediate official comment or details on casualties but one military officer in the army confirmed the attacks.

