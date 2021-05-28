Iran-Black Sea rail corridor to become operational soon

Following the negotiations between Iran and Russia with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the establishment of peace in the region, the Jolfa railway line, which was abandoned before the Karabakh war, is about to start operating, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development said.

The eastern branch of the North-South railway corridor is connected with countries in northern Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf, Saeed Rasouli said.

He also expressed hope that with the completion and reconstruction of the western part of the corridor, the connection of the Iranian railway will reach Russia via Jolfa, Nakhchivan, Armenia, and Georgia.

According to the official, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Iran and Armenia so that the two countries can exchange tariff information to reach an executive plan to start the exchange of rail freight as soon as possible.

