Two US convoys reportedly targeted in Iraq (+VIDEO)

Saberin News reported that one of the convoys was targeted in Babil and the other in Diwaniyah.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The following videos have also been published by Saberin News of the alleged targeted convoys.

There are no immediate reports of injury or fatalities.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

