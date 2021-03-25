US Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on Iran has failed

In a reaction to the claim of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of Foreign Ministers of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) held in Belgian capital Brussels on Wed., he stated that current US President Biden’s administration should acknowledge that former US President Trump’s maximum pressure policy against the Islamic Republic of Iran has failed.

The United States claims that "the ball is in Iran's court," but two months after the new administration, the United States still continues to violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he added.

The Biden administration has acknowledged that Trump's policy of maximum pressure has failed, yet it is still in place.

He went on to say that oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranian people will not get the United States anywhere.

The US Secretary of State claimed that Washington is ready for diplomacy, but that Iran had not yet chosen that path. Hence, the ball is actually on their ground i.e. Islamic Republic of Iran.

