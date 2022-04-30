Maduro says Al-Quds unify Christians, Muslims

Delivering a speech on Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed his support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Palestinian cause, the Muslim nations, and the people who are fighting for their freedom.

Maduro also considered Al-Quds as an element that unites Christians and Muslims.

The Venezuelan President has repeatedly condemned the Zionist regime's hegemonic policies in Occupied Lands and called on the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Placencia condemned the Israeli regime's violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, calling on international organizations to seek a solution to the Zionist violence in the Occupied Territories of Palestine.

