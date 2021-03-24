Zionist forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied lands

The Zionists still continue series of their daily attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. The latest news from the occupied lands indicates that Al-Aqsa Mosque has once again been attacked by dozens of Zionist settlers, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, Palestinian media reported that Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque with the greenlight of the regime's military forces. After a brutal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and entering the courtyard of the mosque, they (settlers) chanted anti-Islamic slogans.

The consecutive attacks of Zionists to Al-Aqsa Mosque are happening while human rights organizations continue to remain silent in the face of such actions.

Despite widespread protests by various Palestinian groups over the continuing insults against Al-Aqsa Mosque, it is a matter of regret to say that international community is not taking any decisive move to stop these heinous actions committed by the Zionist regime.

MA/5175241