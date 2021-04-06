Zionist forces kill a Palestinian citizen in occupied lands

The series of crimes, committed by Israeli military forces against Palestinian citizens, continue in various parts of the occupied territories, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, Zionist military forces committed a new crime against Palestinians. The Zionist forces opened fire on Palestinian citizens in the occupied lands and territories.

Eyewitnesses stated that a Palestinian citizen was shot in the head and martyred. The crime took place in ‘Bir Nabala’ Town, northwest of occupied lands and territories.

Palestinian media also reported that wife of the said Palestinian citizen was also shot by Zionist military forces. The latest news indicates that she has now been taken to hospital.

