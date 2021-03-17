Iran enriching uranium with IR-4 centrifuges: Reuters

Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant with a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

“On 15 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding the cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges already installed at FEP [Fuel Enrichment Plant] with natural UF6,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the report to member states dated Monday, referring to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment.

Iran has indicated that it now plans to install a second cascade of IR-4 centrifuges at the FEP but installation of that cascade has yet to begin, the report said. Iran has already increased the number of IR-2m machines, which are far more efficient than the IR-1, installed at the underground plant.

“In summary, as of 15 March 2021, Iran was using 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges installed in 30 cascades, 522 IR-2m centrifuges installed in three cascades and 174 IR-4 centrifuges installed in one cascade, to enrich natural UF6 up to 5% U-235 at FEP,” the IAEA report said, referring to the fissile purity of uranium.

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on January 28 that 1000 IR2M centrifuges will be installed at Natanz nuclear facility within three months.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation.

Tehran is decreasing commitments to Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in a clear manner and in response to other parties’ failure to safeguard its interests under the deal after the unilateral US withdrawal.

MAH/PR