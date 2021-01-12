EU to support diplomacy for US, Iran return to JCPOA

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Borrell said, "The EU reiterates its strong commitment to and continued support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The JCPOA is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and achievement of multilateral diplomacy, endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council through resolution 2231."

"We deeply regret the worrying steps taken by Iran over the last two years and recall that the EU has repeatedly called on Iran to reverse all actions that are inconsistent with Iran's JCPOA commitments," he claimed without pointing to E3's failure to implement their part of the deal and safeguard Iran's economic interest under the JCPOA.

He expressed his concern over Iran 20% enrichment, saying, "The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20% by Iran at the underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which was confirmed by the IAEA on 4 January, is a very serious development and a matter of deep concern."

"Iran's action is also inconsistent with the JCPOA's clear provisions on Fordow and has potentially severe proliferation implications," he claimed.

"At this critical juncture, Iran's action also risks undermining efforts aimed at building upon the existing diplomatic process. We urge Iran to refrain from further escalation and reverse this course of action without delay. Continued full and timely cooperation with the IAEA remains critical," Borrell added.

He went on to say, "We acknowledge the issues arising from the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement and the re-imposition of its sanctions. The EU has upheld its JCPOA commitments, including regarding sanctions lifting as foreseen in the Agreement."

"Despite the severe challenges to the JCPOA, the EU has continued to work hard to preserve it. We take note of the Ministerial statement of JCPOA Participants of 21 December 2020. We express support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts in the framework of the Joint Commission, with the EU High Representative as its coordinator, to ensure full JCPOA implementation," EU foreign policy chief noted.

Supporting US return to Iran nuclear deal, he said, " In this context, we also express our support to intensive diplomacy with the goal of facilitating a US return to the JCPOA and Iran's return to full JCPOA implementation."

"We welcome President-elect Biden's positive statements on the JCPOA, and look forward to working with the incoming US-Administration," he highlighted.

As announced last Monday, Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility.

Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfill commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

