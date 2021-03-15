Iran FM, Pakistan envoy discuss developments in Afghanistan

Heading a delegation Mohammad Sadiq arrived in Tehran on Sunday and met with the Iranian foreign minister on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the consultations made in the meeting, Mohammad Sadiq explained Pakistan's views on the developments in Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the vital importance of establishing peace in Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and preserve the achievements of the people of that country.

This is Mohammad Sadiq's first official visit to Iran as Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan.

Earlier, special envoys from Iran and Pakistan held meetings on the sidelines of Zarif's visit to Islamabad in October.

