Tehran, Havana poised to expand coop. in fight against COVID

The General Director of Bilateral Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Cuba Emilio Lozada and his counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Nazari Ahari met and held talks in Havana on Sunday to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for continuing progress of high-profile talks, strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations and also cooperating in issues of mutual interests such as fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The Cuban diplomat thanked Islamic Republic of Iran for its support in lifting sanctions imposed by US against Cuba as well as condemning Cuba's inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Iran and Cuba, two countries which have been put under the toughest US sanctions, have agreed to develop coronavirus vaccine.

For this purpose, Cuba's ‘Finlay’ Vaccine Institute announced that it has reached an agreement with Pasteur Institute in Iran to test Soberana-2 vaccine.

