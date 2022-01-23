  1. Politics
Jan 23, 2022

Herat terrorist attack's victims arrive in Iran for treatment

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – In a humanitarian measure, the Islamic Republic of Iran transferred the victims of the Herat terrorist attack to the country for receiving essential medical treatment.

In a letter to the governor of Khorasan Razavi, Yaqub Ali Nazari, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat  Mohammad Sedighifar called for the facilitation of the transfer of victims who do not have passports.

Local media in Afghanistan reported last night that a huge car explosion in Herat has had many casualties in the western city of Herat.

The terrorist attack targeted a Shia neighborhood in Afghanistan’s Herat, killing at least seven people and injuring some 10 others.

According to Aref Jalali, a doctor in Herat, seven people were martyred in the attack including three women.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Marzieh Rahmani
