Herat terrorist attack's victims arrive in Iran for treatment

In a letter to the governor of Khorasan Razavi, Yaqub Ali Nazari, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat Mohammad Sedighifar called for the facilitation of the transfer of victims who do not have passports.

Local media in Afghanistan reported last night that a huge car explosion in Herat has had many casualties in the western city of Herat.

The terrorist attack targeted a Shia neighborhood in Afghanistan’s Herat, killing at least seven people and injuring some 10 others.

According to Aref Jalali, a doctor in Herat, seven people were martyred in the attack including three women.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

