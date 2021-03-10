Iran hands over 306 Afghan convicts to their country

Iran's Justice Minister Deputy Mahmoud Abbasi said: "Thanks to the active legal and judicial diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 306 Afghan convicts were transferred to their country on Wednesday, in the first phase of the exchange of convicts between the two countries."

"They were handed over to Afghanistan under the framework of the agreement on the transfer of convicts between the two countries at the Dogharun border," he added.

"These individuals, most of whom are accused of drug trafficking, must continue their sentences in Afghanistan's prisons," Abbasi noted.

"In the second phase, another 500 Afghan convicts will be transferred to their home country next week," he added.

Back in 2019, Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with the Chairman of the Afghan Senate House, Upper House of the Parliament, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar in Tehran.

The two sides emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation in various legal and judicial fields between Iran and Afghanistan.

The Iranian official said Iran is ready to extradite convicts to Afghanistan to serve the rest of their jail terms in their country when the necessary ground is prepared.

