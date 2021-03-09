‘Not easy’ to build trust for reviving JCPOA: Irish FM

“The challenge now, I think, for senior politicians and decisions makers in the key countries involved is to find a way of building sufficient trust that can allow the negotiation to proceed and to allow the JCPOA to be rebuilt because of the damages that have been done in recent years,” he told IRNA.

“That won't be easy but in my view, it is an opportunity that we should not lose and I think many countries Iran included will regret it if they don’t,” added the visiting Irish minister.

“I think there is a lot of skepticism and there is a lack of trust in terms of future of the JCPOA and that's why I am here to reassure people that the European Union and the E3 in my view the US also is very committed making this agreement work in the future and I think we need to focus on the future and of course on the past,” he claimed.

“I certainly think that there is a window of opportunity now that all of us who are committed to the JCPOA and the nuclear agreement needs to take,” Coveney reiterated. “There will always be some who will oppose this in key positions but in my view, this is an opportunity that potentially could ease tensions in the region and globally.”

The minister has held meetings with President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif in Tehran.

