Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 04

Vatan-e-Emruz:
Board of Governors not allowed to comment on Iran's legal right
Ain al-Asad airbase targeted with 10 rockets Yesterday morning
Aftab:
Araghchi: Lifting US illegal sanctions only way to advance JCPOA
Ebtekar:
Zarif: Both sides agree on mechanism to free Iran’s assets in South Korea
INSTEX director criticizes major European banks for their lack of cooperation
Ettela’at:
Iran, Iraq emphasize fight against terrorism
IRGC forces targeted by terrorist group in Southeast Iran
Javan:
Health Minister urges people not to travel during Nowruz holidays
Blinken: US using military power against Iran along with diplomacy
