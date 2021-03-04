Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 04

Vatan-e-Emruz:

Board of Governors not allowed to comment on Iran's legal right

Ain al-Asad airbase targeted with 10 rockets Yesterday morning

Aftab:

Araghchi: Lifting US illegal sanctions only way to advance JCPOA

Ebtekar:

Zarif: Both sides agree on mechanism to free Iran’s assets in South Korea

INSTEX director criticizes major European banks for their lack of cooperation

Ettela’at:

Iran, Iraq emphasize fight against terrorism

IRGC forces targeted by terrorist group in Southeast Iran

Javan:

Health Minister urges people not to travel during Nowruz holidays

Blinken: US using military power against Iran along with diplomacy

MNA