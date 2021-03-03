Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 3

Aftab:

JCPOA cannot be re-negotiated, Rouhani tells Macron

Have Bin Salman murdered Khashoggi without consultation with US?

Ebtekar:

Ratification of resolution in IAEA Board of Governors may nullify Iran-IAEA agreement

Etemad:

Trading cryptocurrencies banned in Iran, CBI warns

Ettela’at:

America has no choice but to abandon sanctions: Rouhani

Bin Salam will be punished with measures beyond sanctions: White House

Foreign Ministry Spokesman says Iran has no bilateral talks with America

Iran:

A green light for ratification of FATF bills

Rouhani, Macron hold phone talks

Kayhan:

195 MPs call for rejecting FATF bills in Expediency Council

Ansarullah vows to target Aramco in case Saudi forces attack Yemeni oil fields

Tehran to reconsider in agreement with IAEA if anti-Iranian resolution ratified in Board

