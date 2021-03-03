Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 3

Aftab:
JCPOA cannot be re-negotiated, Rouhani tells Macron
Have Bin Salman murdered Khashoggi without consultation with US?
Ebtekar:
Ratification of resolution in IAEA Board of Governors may nullify Iran-IAEA agreement
Etemad:
Trading cryptocurrencies banned in Iran, CBI warns
Ettela’at:
America has no choice but to abandon sanctions: Rouhani
Bin Salam will be punished with measures beyond sanctions: White House
Foreign Ministry Spokesman says Iran has no bilateral talks with America
Iran:
A green light for ratification of FATF bills
Rouhani, Macron hold phone talks
Kayhan:
195 MPs call for rejecting FATF bills in Expediency Council
Ansarullah vows to target Aramco in case Saudi forces attack Yemeni oil fields
Tehran to reconsider in agreement with IAEA if anti-Iranian resolution ratified in Board
