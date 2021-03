The 64-year-old coach passed away at KBC Merkur after a short yet severe illness.

Zlatko Kranjčar's health deteriorated about ten days ago in Zadar, where he ended up in hospital. He was urgently transferred to Zagreb, but doctors were unable to save his life, reported Jutarnji daily.

He had led Persepolis, Sepahan, and Iran U23 in Iranian football.

MAH/