US not want good for Afghanistan: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in his meeting with the Chairman of Afghanistan's National Congress Party (NCP) Abdul Latif Pedram on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian considered the current situation of Afghanistan ‘sensitive and important’ due to internal developments and foreign interventions especially US interventions.

He pointed to the deep ties between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan as well as longevity of historical solidarity, common culture and language, and said that development of relations between the two countries is due to various factors and commonalities including the common understanding of people of the two countries in historical and cultural ties.

Amir-Abdollahian called the security of Afghanistan as security of Iran and stressed the need to focus on national unity and amity in Afghanistan.

Sustainable security and peace in Afghanistan will be achieved with the national unity and support of all Afghan groups and parties, he emphasized.

He went on to say that the White House does not want anything good for Afghanistan, so, the country must rely on the Constitution, the government and unity of Afghan groups. Insecurity and terrorist acts in this country will be warded off with the unity and amity of all Afghan parties and ethnic groups.

Negotiations with Afghan groups with a focus on the central government will help build real peace in the country and strengthen a strong and law-abiding Afghanistan, he said, adding that irresponsible behavior of the United States in the world towards other countries has had adverse consequences, one of which has been implemented in Libya.

For his part, Chairman of National Congress Party of Afghanistan described the relations between Iran and Afghanistan as ‘brotherly and at the highest level of neighborliness’ and said that people of Afghanistan will never forget Iran's empathy and assistance to the people of Afghanistan which has rendered for many years.

Abdul Latif Pedram blamed foreign interference in his country as the main factor of instability in Afghanistan and stated that unwarranted interference by the United States and some countries in the region has endangered the path of peace and stability in Afghanistan to a great extent.

