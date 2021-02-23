“Angels Do Not Die” wins two awards at BIMIFF

Written and directed by Alireza Biglari, The Iranian short film Angles Do NOT Die, has managed to win two awards for the Best Actor in the leading role and Best Director at Brazil International Monthly Film Festival (BIMIFF).

In the final section, Biglari’s “Angles Do NOT Die” competed with the United States, Italy, Argentina, Canada, Chile, and Puerto Rico, winning the awards.

"Angels Do Not Die" has won awards in several festivals and Alireza Bigleri has dedicated his film to all medical staff who are trying to save human lives.

