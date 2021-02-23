  1. Culture
Feb 23, 2021, 11:00 PM

“Angels Do Not Die” wins two awards at BIMIFF

“Angels Do Not Die” wins two awards at BIMIFF

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The short film "Angels Do Not Die" directed by Alireza Biglari won two awards at Brazil International Monthly Film Festival (BIMIFF).

Written and directed by Alireza Biglari, The Iranian short film Angles Do NOT Die, has managed to win two awards for the Best Actor in the leading role and Best Director at Brazil International Monthly Film Festival (BIMIFF).

In the final section, Biglari’s “Angles Do NOT Die” competed with the United States, Italy, Argentina, Canada, Chile, and Puerto Rico, winning the awards.

"Angels Do Not Die" has won awards in several festivals and Alireza Bigleri has dedicated his film to all medical staff who are trying to save human lives.

RHM/5154291

News Code 170307

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News