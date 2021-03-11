New US gov. pursuing same Trump’s failed policy: FM Zarif

While criticizing the remarks of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Iranian blocked assets in South Korea, Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that this administration is following the same failed policy of Trump.

In a tweet on Thu., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “US claims it favors diplomacy; not Trump's failed policy of "maximum pressure”. Yet @SecBlinken boasts abt blocking Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss Channel—only used for food & meds.”

“Repeating the same policy won't yield new results. Only way: #CommitActMeet,” he added.

Zarif’s remarks came after US Secretary of State’s anti-Iranian statements raised in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday morning at a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee once again called on Tehran to adhere to nuclear deal first, regardless of the country's illegal withdrawal, saying, "If Iran returns to its commitments, "We do the same."

Referring to the issue of Iran's blocked assets in South Korea, the US Secretary of State claimed that the money will not be released until Iran returns to the nuclear deal.

Recently, Iranian Chamber of Commerce announced the amount of money kept in two South Korean banks as $8.5 billion. Iranian officials have previously said that in addition to refusing to release these funds, Seoul has also demanded money to maintain them.

