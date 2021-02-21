Iranian FM, IAEA chief discuss bilateral coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Sunday.

Both sides conferred on the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA to resolve current issues.

Grossi arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday night for talks with Iranian officials at his own request. Upon his arrival to Tehran, the IAEA chief was welcomed by the Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Iran’s Representative in IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi.

Grossi's second visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran since taking office as director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes amid a countdown to the deadline set by Iran slated for Feb. 23 to end the implementation of Additional Protocol.

FA/ 5152836