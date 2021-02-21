Govt. has not right to delay implementing sanctions lift law

Hojjatoleslam Javad Nikbin a lawmaker at the Parliament broke the news in an interview with FNA on Sunday and added, “With the unanimous vote of majority of lawmakers, the government has no right to delay implementation of Parliament's Counteractive Strategic Plan for Lifting Sanctions.”

Accordingly, more than 220 lawmakers at Iranian Parliament voted for the on-time implementation of Counteractive Strategic Plan for Lifting Sanctions and safeguarding the interests of noble nation of Islamic Iran, he reiterated.

This statement has so far been signed and sealed by 220 legislators and the number of signatures are still increasing, he added.

Iran says the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT Safeguards Agreement will be halted in late February in case the other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) do not fulfill their commitments.

